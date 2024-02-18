Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,683,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 547,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,753,000 after purchasing an additional 125,659 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 107,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 2,650.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $3,675,609.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,408,145.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 19,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $3,675,609.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,408,145.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.13, for a total value of $920,650.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 48,083 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,744. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

PIPR opened at $187.48 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $120.97 and a one year high of $193.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.65 and its 200-day moving average is $168.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PIPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

