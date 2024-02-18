Plancorp LLC Acquires 2,995 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 20,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,903,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $379,959,000 after acquiring an additional 143,777 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 285,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 42.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 221,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,009,000 after purchasing an additional 65,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $140.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.