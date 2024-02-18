Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Michael J. Running Sells 633 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) insider Michael J. Running sold 633 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $62,027.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,746.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of PLXS opened at $95.43 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $83.84 and a one year high of $114.06. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day moving average of $98.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 2.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

