Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Senior Officer Sells C$109,711.49 in Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total transaction of C$109,711.49.
Veronica H. Foley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 12th, Veronica H. Foley sold 7,878 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total transaction of C$489,696.48.
Precision Drilling Price Performance
Precision Drilling stock opened at C$85.01 on Friday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of C$56.42 and a 52-week high of C$100.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$76.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on PD
Precision Drilling Company Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Precision Drilling
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.