Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Senior Officer Sells C$109,711.49 in Stock

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total transaction of C$109,711.49.

Veronica H. Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Veronica H. Foley sold 7,878 shares of Precision Drilling stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total transaction of C$489,696.48.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$85.01 on Friday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of C$56.42 and a 52-week high of C$100.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$76.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$137.00 to C$132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares set a C$135.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.08.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

