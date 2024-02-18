Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Premier by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Premier by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Premier stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. Premier, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $33.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Premier’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

