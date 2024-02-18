Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,313 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

PBH stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $69.58.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $282.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $368,184.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,446. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

