Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) PT Raised to $90.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer cut Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

PCOR stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.88.

In other Procore Technologies news, CFO Howard Fu sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $333,406.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,512 shares in the company, valued at $8,477,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $328,639.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,771,106.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $333,406.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,512 shares in the company, valued at $8,477,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,920 shares of company stock worth $20,664,363 over the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

