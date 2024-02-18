ProVise Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,159,242,000 after buying an additional 1,666,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $140.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

