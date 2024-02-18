Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $112.17 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.92 and its 200-day moving average is $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $40,356.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,312. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

