Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells $140,260.00 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Genereux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $279.72 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.92.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

