Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,433 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $26,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,886.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average of $58.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

