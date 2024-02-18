Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,264 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 64,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $25,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,038 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 37,726 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth about $120,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 87,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 46.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $92.04.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $38,280.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,605.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,994 shares of company stock worth $6,547,701. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

