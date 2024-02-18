Security Financial Services INC. Purchases 300 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $961,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,093,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,931,010 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $169.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.83 and its 200 day moving average is $143.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. HSBC started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

