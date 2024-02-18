Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE SCI opened at $71.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $72.82.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $186,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,514,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 34,512 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $2,103,851.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,668,452.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 3,066 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $186,412.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,514,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,026 shares of company stock worth $3,060,246. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

