Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $115.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s current price.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Shake Shack stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.67 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $52.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,075 shares of company stock worth $80,852 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 31,479 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

