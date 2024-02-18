Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.5% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,103,464,000 after buying an additional 17,604,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,729,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,157,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $182.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.74. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

