SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 335,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 30,783 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 75,922 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,008,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 153.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 68,876 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Trading Up 2.5 %

SL Green Realty stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.00%.

In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

