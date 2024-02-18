Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 64.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $1,766,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $41,232,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $378,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $88.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.29.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.