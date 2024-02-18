State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 43,037 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 178.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,037 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 22.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. Loop Capital began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $1,071,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,087,585.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

JELD opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.37.

JELD-WEN Profile

(Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JELD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.