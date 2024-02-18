State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 6,434 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,196,000 after purchasing an additional 273,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,149,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veracyte by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,223,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veracyte by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,798,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,278,000 after purchasing an additional 502,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $30.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

View Our Latest Report on VCYT

About Veracyte

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.