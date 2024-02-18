State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,892,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,729 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marqeta by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,903,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,029,000 after buying an additional 735,035 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $137,389,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Marqeta by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,235,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,110 shares in the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.52 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

