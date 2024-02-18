State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,660 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 809,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 49,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,516,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,139 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:LADR opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 64.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.58%.

Ladder Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

