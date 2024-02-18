State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 464 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 175.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 43.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 61.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $83.71. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.25.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.15. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 31.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Further Reading

