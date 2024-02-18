State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,273 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 248.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 58.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORA opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.48.

ORA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

