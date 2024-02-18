State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKH. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKH

Black Hills Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.