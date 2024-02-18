State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 53.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,587,000 after buying an additional 5,794,567 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,341,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DV stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.54, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $411,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,197 shares in the company, valued at $4,942,845.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,999,846.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,729 shares of company stock worth $1,163,542. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DV shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.32.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

