State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSGX opened at $86.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.72. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

