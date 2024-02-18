State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $789,000 Stock Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Knife River were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Knife River during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Knife River in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Knife River during the second quarter worth $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knife River Stock Performance

Shares of KNF stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. Knife River Co. has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.47 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on KNF shares. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price target on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Knife River in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

