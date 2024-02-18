State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $834,000 Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Encore Wire by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,290,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Encore Wire Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $227.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $138.20 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.89 and a 200-day moving average of $191.78.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.