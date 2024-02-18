State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $921,000 Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LANC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens lowered Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.4 %

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $192.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.47. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $220.65. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

