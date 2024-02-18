State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BANF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,401,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,978,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,050,000 after purchasing an additional 115,715 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 22.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 545,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,163,000 after purchasing an additional 101,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 179.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 93,365 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 165.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 70,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $90.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.11. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BANF shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

