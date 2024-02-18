State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $65.50 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $78.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

