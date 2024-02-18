State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 11,876 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 100.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,869 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,381,000 after acquiring an additional 360,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,786,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,526,000 after acquiring an additional 174,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,216,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,600,000 after acquiring an additional 259,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,400,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,596,378 shares of company stock worth $69,337,644. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Further Reading

