State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 5,428 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Select Medical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Select Medical by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Select Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Trading Down 0.1 %

SEM opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,839,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,140,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,789,668 shares in the company, valued at $176,531,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $6,463,000. Corporate insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

