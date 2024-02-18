State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 191.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 336,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 221,348 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 45,230 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 603,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 328.9% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,377,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,439 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HASI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.70.

Shares of HASI opened at $26.24 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 117.91%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

