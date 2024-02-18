State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Snap were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Snap by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,335,000 after buying an additional 7,888,448 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Snap by 877.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,844,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after buying an additional 3,451,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,868,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $17.90.

Insider Activity at Snap

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,627,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,305,346.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 260,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,809 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Snap

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.