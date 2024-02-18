State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 59,741 Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Nextracker by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nextracker by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after acquiring an additional 73,413 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nextracker by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Nextracker by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nextracker by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 61,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nextracker stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.25. Nextracker Inc. has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $61.45.

Several research analysts have commented on NXT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nextracker from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Northland Securities upgraded Nextracker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Nextracker from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Nextracker from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

