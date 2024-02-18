State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 23,022 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 87.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,022 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Knife River were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knife River by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Knife River by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Knife River by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Knife River by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Knife River by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Stock Performance

Shares of Knife River stock opened at $69.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.47 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNF shares. Siebert Williams Shank upped their target price on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knife River

About Knife River

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.