State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.38 Million Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Brink’s by 904.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Brink’s by 97.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brink’s by 69.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Price Performance

Brink’s stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $90.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day moving average is $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

