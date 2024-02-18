State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $54.74 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

