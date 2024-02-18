State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,855 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $43.64.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

