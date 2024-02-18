State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.42 Million Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 42.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 1.4% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 34,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,242,000 after buying an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 42.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after buying an additional 28,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.64. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIOD. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Diodes

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.