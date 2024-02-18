State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,510 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,811,000 after buying an additional 858,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after buying an additional 489,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after buying an additional 421,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,452,000 after buying an additional 289,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MXL. Susquehanna cut their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MaxLinear from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

MXL stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 2.06.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

