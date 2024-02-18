State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,373 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Avista by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avista by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $33.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $45.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

