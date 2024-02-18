State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 10,204 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,204 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 12.9% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

