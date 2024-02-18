State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,385 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth $469,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth $8,093,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth $924,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 112.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In other news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $711,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock worth $2,138,095 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $151.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.29. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.16 and a twelve month high of $161.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

