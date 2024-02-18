State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,219 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 706.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

PIPR stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $120.97 and a 12 month high of $193.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.65 and its 200 day moving average is $168.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.12 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $1,232,669.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 6,662 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $1,232,669.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,745,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.13, for a total transaction of $920,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 48,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,236,744. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.