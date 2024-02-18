State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 22,690 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,690 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $73,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,743.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $73,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,743.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,841 shares of company stock worth $1,562,955. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KTOS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.