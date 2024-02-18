State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 38,738 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,738 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLG. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $278,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $662,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 27.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.31.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE SLG opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.23.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -33.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.