Swiss National Bank Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kemper were worth $5,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 119.1% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,367,000 after purchasing an additional 297,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 168.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 225,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,937,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $65.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $691,758. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

